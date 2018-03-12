FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow, wintry mix

Good morning everyone! It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV Newsroom. Today is Monday, March 12. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live until 7 a.m.!

WEATHER ALERT: It's a First Alert Day today. In the Charlotte area we're dealing with a lot of rain right now. In the foothills we're watching for a wintry mix, and in the mountains they're getting snow. WBTV's Kristen Hampton is there bringing us a live report on the conditions as it's happening. There is a chance to see that wintry weather in Charlotte too. Meteorologist Al Conklin will be highlighting where the winter weather advisories are and will time what to expect as we move further into the day and evening.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Police say a stolen truck slammed into a power pole at the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Boulevard. WBTV's Caroline Hicks spoke exclusively with the man who says he owns that truck and he was the victim of a carjacking.

We have been reporting as of late about sex assault attacks that happened on local campuses. There has been an arrest, with five sex crimes charges against the suspect. Now that person could be connected to a sixth attack.

We're learning more about a new potential buyer for the Carolina Panthers. According to our partners at the Charlotte Observer, E-commerce billionaire, Michael Rubin, has thrown his name into the hat. We'll tell you his connection to the NBA and NHL.

MARCH MADNESS: This week the Queen City will be center stage for March Madness! Local business and restaurant operators say they couldn't be more excited for business that comes from the tournament especially after losing several events in previous years because of HB2.

NEW at 6:45am: Cute, unique clothes at a bargain. Over the last few years there's been a big boom in people shopping at thrift stores. We have an all new story on this fashion trend.

Tune in now!

Christine