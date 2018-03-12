Schools announce closings, delays for Tuesday after snow, winter weather

Several schools in the WBTV viewing area are announcing closings and delays for Tuesday following snow and winter weather that moved through on Monday.

Iredell-Statesville Schools and Rowan-Salisbury Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday. Kannapolis City Schools will operate on a three-hour delay.

Ashe County Schools will be closed for students but will have an optional day for ten-month employees.

The closings and delays come one day after several school districts in the High Country area and western North Carolina canceled class for students on Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning was in effect for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties until midnight on Monday. Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Avery County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Watauga County Schools and Mitchell County Schools were closed for students Monday.

Students who attend Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Alexander County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, Burke County Schools, Caldwell County Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools were dismissed early Monday.

WCS will be closed for students, teachers, and other 10 month staff on Monday, March 12. The snow day program will open at 7:30 a.m. . Be safe! pic.twitter.com/32s3fTenTH — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 12, 2018

Officials with Hickory Public Schools say students were dismissed early Monday due to the weather. Elementary students were dismissed at 8:30 a.m. The middle and high school students were dismissed at 9 a.m.

Iredell-Statesville Schools also dismissed students early Monday "due to deteriorating weather and road conditions." The elementary students will be dismissed "immediately," school officials said. Middle and high school students will be dismissed once the buses return.

All afternoon activities were canceled, school officials said.

Students who attend Burke County Public Schools were dismissed around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Due to the weather, BCPS is dismissing school at 9:30 a.m. today, Monday, March 12, 2018. — BCPS (@BurkeCoSchools) March 12, 2018

Students who attend Alexander County Schools were dismissed at 9 a.m. Student drivers will be dismissed "immediately," school officials said.

Alexander County Schools will dismiss early today, March 12, 2018, due to deteriorating weather and road... https://t.co/Tzm4KqGG7D — Alexander Co Schools (@AC_Schools) March 12, 2018

Students at Caldwell County Schools were dismissed around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Kannapolis Middle School dismissed students around 10 a.m.

Urgent Message: Schools will be dismissing at approximately 10 am this morning due to the inclement weather. Staff may leave after all students have left the buildings. Staff is to follow the inclement weather options. @posteducation pic.twitter.com/xRVNFpz70z — Rowan-Salisbury Sch (@RSSinformation) March 12, 2018

A.L. Brown High School dismissed students around 10:45 a.m. and all of the Kannapolis elementary schools released students around 11:30 a.m.

Early dismissals for students who attend Cabarrus County Schools began around 11:15 a.m. for Tier 1 schools Monday. Tier 2 schools dismissed students at 12:15 p.m. and Tier 3 schools dismissed students at 1:15 p.m.

All Cabarrus County Schools will dismiss early today due to inclement weather in our area. Dismissals will begin at 11:15 a.m. for Tier 1 schools.

Tier 2 schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

Tier 3 schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

KIDS:PLUS will not be open today. pic.twitter.com/8TZu7Nqd3Q — Cabarrus Co. Schools (@CabCoSchools) March 12, 2018

It was an optional teacher workday for staff members at Ashe County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Avery County Schools. The snow day program for Watauga County Schools opened at 7:30 a.m.

Snow in the mountains fell early Monday morning and into the afternoon. Accumulations were one to three inches with some spots getting as much as five inches.

RELATED: First Alert: Winter Storm Warning in effect for High Country as snow moves in

You can find the full list of closings and delays here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.