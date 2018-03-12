Schools announce closings, delays for Tuesday after snow, winter weather

Schools announce closings, delays for Tuesday after snow, winter - | WBTV Charlotte

Several schools in the WBTV viewing area are announcing closings and delays for Tuesday following snow and winter weather that moved through on Monday.

Iredell-Statesville Schools and Rowan-Salisbury Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday. Kannapolis City Schools will operate on a three-hour delay.

Ashe County Schools will be closed for students but will have an optional day for ten-month employees.

The closings and delays come one day after several school districts in the High Country area and western North Carolina canceled class for students on Monday. 

A Winter Storm Warning was in effect for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties until midnight on Monday. Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Avery County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Watauga County Schools and Mitchell County Schools were closed for students Monday. 

Students who attend Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Alexander County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, Burke County Schools, Caldwell County Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools were dismissed early Monday. 

Officials with Hickory Public Schools say students were dismissed early Monday due to the weather. Elementary students were dismissed at 8:30 a.m. The middle and high school students were dismissed at 9 a.m. 

Iredell-Statesville Schools also dismissed students early Monday "due to deteriorating weather and road conditions." The elementary students will be dismissed "immediately," school officials said. Middle and high school students will be dismissed once the buses return. 

All afternoon activities were canceled, school officials said. 

Students who attend Burke County Public Schools were dismissed around 9:30 a.m. Monday. 

Students who attend Alexander County Schools were dismissed at 9 a.m. Student drivers will be dismissed "immediately," school officials said. 

Students at Caldwell County Schools were dismissed around 9:30 a.m. Monday. 

Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Kannapolis Middle School dismissed students around 10 a.m. 

A.L. Brown High School dismissed students around 10:45 a.m. and all of the Kannapolis elementary schools released students around 11:30 a.m. 

Early dismissals for students who attend Cabarrus County Schools began around 11:15 a.m. for Tier 1 schools Monday. Tier 2 schools dismissed students at 12:15 p.m. and Tier 3 schools dismissed students at 1:15 p.m. 

It was an optional teacher workday for staff members at Ashe County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Avery County Schools. The snow day program for Watauga County Schools opened at 7:30 a.m.

Snow in the mountains fell early Monday morning and into the afternoon. Accumulations were one to three inches with some spots getting as much as five inches. 

