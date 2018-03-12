Schools announce closings, delays for Tuesday after snow sweeps - | WBTV Charlotte

Schools announce closings, delays for Tuesday after snow sweeps through NC

ASHE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Several schools in the WBTV viewing area announced closings and delays ahead of Tuesday following snow and winter weather that moved through a portion of the state on Monday.

Iredell-Statesville Schools and Rowan-Salisbury Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday. Kannapolis City Schools will operate on a three-hour delay.

Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Watauga County Schools, Avery County Schools and Mitchell County Schools will be closed for students Tuesday. It will be an optional day for ten-month employees at Ashe County Schools. 

It will be an optional teacher workday for staff at Watauga County Schools. The snow day program in Watauga County opens at 7:30 a.m. 

The closings and delays come one day after several school districts in the High Country area and western North Carolina canceled class for students on Monday. 

A Winter Storm Warning was in effect for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties until midnight on Monday. Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Avery County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Watauga County Schools and Mitchell County Schools were closed for students Monday. 

Students who attend Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Alexander County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, Burke County Schools, Caldwell County Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools were dismissed early Monday. 

Officials with Hickory Public Schools say students were dismissed early Monday due to the weather. Elementary students were dismissed at 8:30 a.m. The middle and high school students were dismissed at 9 a.m. 

Iredell-Statesville Schools also dismissed students early Monday "due to deteriorating weather and road conditions." The elementary students will be dismissed "immediately," school officials said. Middle and high school students will be dismissed once the buses return. 

All afternoon activities were canceled, school officials said. 

Students who attend Burke County Public Schools were dismissed around 9:30 a.m. Monday. 

Students who attend Alexander County Schools were dismissed at 9 a.m. Student drivers will be dismissed "immediately," school officials said. 

Students at Caldwell County Schools were dismissed around 9:30 a.m. Monday. 

Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Kannapolis Middle School dismissed students around 10 a.m. 

A.L. Brown High School dismissed students around 10:45 a.m. and all of the Kannapolis elementary schools released students around 11:30 a.m. 

Early dismissals for students who attend Cabarrus County Schools began around 11:15 a.m. for Tier 1 schools Monday. Tier 2 schools dismissed students at 12:15 p.m. and Tier 3 schools dismissed students at 1:15 p.m. 

It was an optional teacher workday for staff members at Ashe County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Avery County Schools. The snow day program for Watauga County Schools opened at 7:30 a.m.

Snow in the mountains fell early Monday morning and into the afternoon. Accumulations were one to three inches with some spots getting as much as five inches. 

RELATED: First Alert: Winter Storm Warning in effect for High Country as snow moves in

You can find the full list of closings and delays here

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  Person seriously injured in Mint Hill crash

    According to MEDIC, the wreck happened on Blair Road and Cherrybrook Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the crash just before 8:30 a.m. 

  Study finds asbestos in Claire's makeup products marketed to teens

    The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), a non-profit group, says it commissioned tests of 15 makeup products containing talc from an "accredited laboratory," including four from Claire's.

  Man shot in northwest Charlotte

    The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Butler Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the victim has minor injuries. 

