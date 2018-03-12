Multiple schools announce closings amid snow, winter weather

Several school districts in the High Country area and western North Carolina have canceled class for students Monday due to snow and winter weather.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties until midnight on Monday. Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Avery County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Watauga County Schools and Mitchell County Schools are closed for students Monday.

Students who attend Hickory Public Schools, Alexander County Schools, Burke County Schools, Caldwell County Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools were dismissed early Monday.

WCS will be closed for students, teachers, and other 10 month staff on Monday, March 12. The snow day program will open at 7:30 a.m. . Be safe! pic.twitter.com/32s3fTenTH — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 12, 2018

Officials with Hickory Public Schools says students were dismissed early Monday due to the weather. Elementary students were dismissed at 8:30 a.m. The middle and high school students were dismissed at 9 a.m.

Iredell-Statesville Schools are also dismissing students early Monday "due to deteriorating weather and road conditions." The elementary students will be dismissed "immediately," school officials said. Middle and high school students will be dismissed once the buses return.

All afternoon activities were canceled, school officials said.

Students who attend Burke County Public Schools were dismissed around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Due to the weather, BCPS is dismissing school at 9:30 a.m. today, Monday, March 12, 2018. — BCPS (@BurkeCoSchools) March 12, 2018

Students who attend Alexander County Schools were dismissed at 9 a.m. Student drivers will be dismissed "immediately," school officials said.

Alexander County Schools will dismiss early today, March 12, 2018, due to deteriorating weather and road... https://t.co/Tzm4KqGG7D — Alexander Co Schools (@AC_Schools) March 12, 2018

Students at Caldwell County Schools were dismissed around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

It will be an optional teacher workday for staff members at Ashe County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Avery County Schools. The snow day program for Watauga County Schools opens at 7:30 a.m.

Snow in the mountains is expected to begin to fall early Monday morning and last into the afternoon. There could be a brief period of a winter mix during the transition to snow. Accumulations should be one to three inches with some spots getting as much as five inches.

Rain showers will be around during the morning commute for the foothills. As the morning wears on and the temperatures fall, the foothills could begin to pick up some wet snow. There could be light accumulations on mainly grassy and elevated surfaces. Due to the air temperatures remaining above freezing and soil temperatures in the 40s to 50s, there shouldn't be too many problems on the roads.

Temperatures for everyone will be far enough above freezing to keep us from having to worry about frozen precipitation. The colder air moves in on the back side of the system so it will be during the day on Monday when the below freezing temps catch up with the precipitation.

All of the precipitation will move out in Monday evening and temperatures will fall to or below freezing by Tuesday morning. It will be dry and highs will be in the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will climb each day as we approach next weekend. We should be back in the 60s by Friday.

