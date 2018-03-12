Driver of suspected stolen truck crashes into utility pole in South End

No one is in custody after a vehicle struck a utility pole near South End Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the crash happened on West Boulevard at South Tryon Street in south Charlotte around 2 a.m. Police said the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

A man on scene said someone jumped in his truck in an attempt to steal it. The man says he was leaving work and trying to get the engine warm when the incident occurred.

This man tells me he had to jump into the bed of his moving truck as someone tried to steal it & drive off. "He threw me out. I wrestled him to the ground and he got away." CLEANUP still underway in Southend after crash @WBTV_News #OnlyOnWBTV #BreakingOvernight pic.twitter.com/dz5IWz1dIO — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) March 12, 2018

The man claims he then reportedly jumped into the bed of truck and rode along with the thief before crashing into the power pole.

That's when the thief reportedly jumped out of the truck and ran away, the man says.

Duke Energy crews were on scene for some time repairing the utility pole. No power outages were reported in the area following the crash. The incident closed two lanes on South Tryon Street and one lane on West Boulevard for some time while crews repaired the power pole.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.