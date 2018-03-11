Business owners say they're ready for March Madness to come to the Queen City

This time next week the Queen City will be center stage for March Madness, one of the most talked about events in the world of basketball.

Local businesses and restaurants owners say they couldn't be more excited for financial impact that comes from the tournament.

The March Madness tournament consists of 64 teams, eight of which will be playing here in Charlotte for a chance to go and compete for the national championship.

For many basketball fans, its the most wonderful time of the year because it's finally time to pull out and fill in those tournament brackets.

"North Carolina and Virginia are my two favorite teams. I'm from Virginia so I have both of them battling. Me and my dad were going back and forth." says Saje Marcellio, a college basketball fan.

Many bars and other businesses in the area expect to see a higher number of customers during the tournament due to the excitement behind it all.

Local bars like Draught are already promoting fancy drink specials for the big weekend.

"Clubs will be pretty packed. It might be difficult to get in, you'll have to get there early," Marcellio adds.

For local Anthony Sneed, he says it's been a long time coming for the city to experience the potential for such economic boost after losing an opportunity to host tournament games back in 2016.

During that time, Charlotte received backlash for the HB2 bill, better known as the bathroom law and the NCAA pulled Charlotte from the list of hosting cities.

Now that the tournament is back, folks have a chance to show off some southern hospitality.

"North Carolina is a state that is welcoming and that is accepting of not only the LGBT community but of the transgender community. That's what we need here," Anthony Sneed says.

Some St. Patrick's Day events may tie into some of the March Madness festivities so expect uptown to be packed all weekend long.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.