Man wanted for assault on female, cutting off monitoring device in Charlotte

A Charlotte man is wanted for multiple charges including assault on a female and cutting off a monitoring device Sunday.

Terrence White, 26, is wanted for assault on a female, battery of unborn child, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

White was court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On March 11, White cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of the 6700 block of North Tryon Street.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrence White should immediately contact the electronic monitoring unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

