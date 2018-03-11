Charlotte man wanted for battery of unborn child

A Charlotte man is wanted for multiple charges including assault on a female and battery of an unborn child.

Terrence White, 26, was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release, police say. White reportedly cut the device off on Sunday.

In addition to assault on a female and battery of unborn child, White is wanted for damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

White was last known to be in the area near the 6700 block of North Tryon Street.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to contact the electronic monitoring unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

