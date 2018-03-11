NASCAR Hall of Fame Monthly Segment: Class of 2019 Nominees and Artifacts

A total of 20 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 were announced last week, including five first time nominees - Jeff Gordon, Ralph Moody, John Holman, Harry Gant, and Kirk Shelmerdine.

In this month's feature with the NASCAR Hall of Fame, we talked with Executive Director, Winston Kelley, about the nominees and what goes into the process each year.

We also took a tour around the hall with Exhibits Manager, Kevin Schlesier, to view some of the artifacts that are on display from this year's nominees.

From the list of 20 nominees, five inductees will be elected by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, which includes a nationwide fan vote on NASCAR.com. The new class will be announced on May 23rd.

Also announced, two new nominees to this year's list of Landmark Award nominees - Barney Hall and Jim Hunter. Three nominees return for the Landmark Award: Ralph, Seagraves, Janet Guthrie and Alvin Hawkins.

