Pedestrian struck, injured in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a car in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road.

The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.

There's no word on what caused the accident or on any arrests.

No further information has been released.

