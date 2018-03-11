Several Carolina schools going to the NCAA men's basketball tournament

Several schools in the Carolinas are going to the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament after the teams were announced Sunday night.

The NCAA revealed all 68 teams that will compete in the upcoming men's basketball tournament matchups and the road to the Final Four

The schools in the Carolinas in the tournament include North Carolina, North Carolina Central, North Carolina State, Davidson, Duke, Charleston, Clemson and UNC Greensboro.

There will be eight teams who will compete in games on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the 16th seed in each region.

Rounds 1 and 2 will take place from March 15 - 18 in the following cities:

Pittsburgh, PA

Wichita, KS

Dallas, TX

Boise, ID

Charlotte, NC

Detroit. MI

Nashville, TN

San Diego, CA

In Charlotte, the first-round matchups will feature Virginia taking on UMBC, Creighton taking on Kansas State, Texas A&M taking on Providence and North Carolina taking on Lipscomb. These games will take place in the Spectrum Center.

Here's your official 2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/dSiLrzyNYc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 11, 2018

The regional round begins on March 23 and will run through March 25. Those games will be played in Omaha, NE, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Boston, MA.

San Antonio, TX, will host the Final Four and title game. The Final Four will take place on March 31 and the championship game will be on April 2.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.