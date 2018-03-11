FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warning in effect for High Country as snow moves in

6 a.m. Monday -

* First Alert Monday

* Heavy High Country Snow

* Wintry Mix Foothills & Piedmont

This is a forecast very much in flux, as things will be changing - perhaps dramatically - during the morning hours.

Snow will continue in the mountains, heavy at times Monday, accumulating three to six inches. That’s the easy part.

With one storm system off the North Carolina coast and an upper level low back to our west - and moving into South Carolina by Monday afternoon - colder air will filter in from the west Monday morning, dropping our temperatures and changing the rain to snow. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the mountains until Tuesday morning, while a Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded southward to include the foothills and Interstate 40 corridor until 5 p.m. Monday. There are no advisories out at this time for the immediate Charlotte Metro area, but that could change later Monday morning.

Outside of the mountains, the forecast is quite complicated. That said, I'm fairly confident that daybreak rain will mix with and eventually change over to snow in the foothills / I-40 corridor, accumulating an inch or two, but mainly in grassy surfaces. Temperatures will hold in the 30s there all day, but mainly above freezing, so roads are probably just wet.

In the Charlotte area and points south and east, there will probably be a midday change-over to snow, and it may come down heavily for a period of time, but road accumulation isn't expected as we stew around in the upper 30s Monday afternoon. South Carolina counties will probably just have a continuation of chilly rain.

All of the precipitation will move out in the evening and temperatures will fall to or below freezing by Tuesday morning, so we'll have to watch for icy patches on the roads.

Additional snow showers are likely Tuesday and Wednesday across the mountains, while it be dry, breezy and very chilly across the foothills and Piedmont under partly sunny skies, highs will be in the mainly in the 40s both days. Temperatures will climb starting on Thursday - near 60 degrees and we'll jump into the mid 60s as we approach the weekend.

Hope you have a good workweek!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

8 p.m. Sunday -

A complex weather set-up is heading our way for Monday. That’s why we have issued a First Alert Day.

A low will form at the surface close to the coast. Then a piece of upper level energy will move in from the west. That will result in a chilly rain to start the day. Then as colder air works in, we should see a change-over to snow in many places. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Avery, Ashe and Watauga from tonight through midnight on Monday. Here’s how it plays out…

Let’s start with tonight. We will all see only rain. Temperatures for everyone will be far enough above freezing to keep us from having to worry about frozen precipitation. The colder air moves in on the back side of the system so it will be during the day on Monday when the below freezing temps catch up with the precipitation.

Mountains - Snow will begin to fall early to mid morning and last into the afternoon. There could be a brief period of a winter mix during the transition to snow. Accumulations should be one to three inches with some spots getting as much as five inches.

Foothills - Rain showers will be around for the morning commute. As the morning wears on and the temperatures fall, you could begin to pick up some wet snow. There could be light accumulations on mainly grassy and elevated surfaces. Due to the air temperatures remaining above freezing and soil temperatures in the 40s to 50s, there shouldn't be too many problems on the roads.

Charlotte and areas south and east - mainly a chilly rain will fall on Monday. Lows will start in the low 40s and highs will reach the mid 40s. There could certainly be a few wet snowflakes but accumulation isn't expected.

All of the precipitation will move out in the evening and temperatures will fall to or below freezing by Tuesday morning. It will be dry and highs will be in the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will climb each day as we approach next weekend. We should be back in the 60s by Friday.

9 a.m. Sunday-

The mountains have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning which will be in effect from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday. This is an upgrade from the Winter Storm Watch which was issued yesterday.

We are continuing to track the advancement of rain in from the southwest as an area of low-pressure is trying to form over Alabama. As this low continues to deepen and move in our direction, the area of rain it brings will grow. By Monday it will move off of the Coast where it will continue to intensify, drawing down colder air as it does so that will change the rain over to snow in the mountains.

As far as today, rain coverage will continue to increase throughout the day, becoming heavy at times this evening and tonight. Even the mountains will see just plain rain today. Temperatures are generally in the 40s and will either stay steady or drop a little bit through this afternoon.

By Monday morning in the High Country the rain will gradually transition from rain, to freezing rain or sleet, then snow. There are still some questions as to what time exactly this transition happens and how much ice mixes in before snow, which could impact snowfall amounts, but in general about 3-5" are expected with higher amounts above 3500ft.

At this point it still remains possible there could be some brief snow that makes it down to the I-40 corridor but it is not expected to accumulate anywhere outside the mountains, therefor we expect the roads to just be wet for all other areas.

It still won't be a fun Monday morning either way, with pockets of a cold, steady, rain likely for the rest of us during the morning commute. In fact, most of us have a decent shot at picking up a solid inch of rain by the time we dry out Monday night. Temperatures will drop even lower Monday afternoon, into the upper 30s & low 40s, which will be a solid 20°+ below average.

