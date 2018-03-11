Firefighters respond to fire at Salisbury Police Department

Smoke filled the air in some areas of the Salisbury Police Department on E. Liberty Street on Sunday morning, initiating a response from firefighters.

Firefighters were on the scene just before 8:00 am and began the search for the source of the smoke.

Officials said a small fire was located in a sprinkler control room in the parking garage. The fire was quickly contained.

Firefighters then worked to clear the smoke from the air.

No one was hurt.

