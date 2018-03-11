Silver Alert canceled for 64-year-old man missing from Hickory

A Silver Alert was canceled Saturday night for a 64-year-old man missing from Hickory.

According to the North Carolina Department of Safety, citizens were asked to be on the lookout for Alpha Steve Sexton, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Sexton was last seen in the 700 block of 32nd Street northeast in Hickory, wearing cam glasses, a t-shirt, a camo coat, camo pants and black boots.

He is described as a white male, standing 5'10" and weighing 170 pounds. Officials say he has grey hair, but has a shaved head and green eyes.

The man goes by the nickname "Bear." according to the NC Department of Safety.

