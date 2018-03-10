Road reopened after fire breaks out at Bojangles in west Charlotte

A road was temporarily closed as officials responded to a fire at Bojangles in west Charlotte Saturday evening.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened in the 2800 block of Freedom Drive.

Freedom Drive was temporarily shut down in the 2900 block in vicinity of Alleghany and Tuckaseegee Road, according to the fire department.

Crews say the fire was visible on the roof upon arrival.

Update structure fire 2829 Freedom Dr; 27 firefighters controlled incident in 10 mins; no injuries; Freedom Dr reopened; 6:07 pm — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 10, 2018

The fire was controlled in 10 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Freedom Drive is now reopened.

Officials say the fire was accidental due to repair work on the roof and said there was about $10,000 in damages.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

