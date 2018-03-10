Dockless bike-sharing is surging in Charlotte, and it turns out people use them

An e-commerce billionaire has emerged as the latest potential bidder for the Carolina Panthers, multiple sources have told the Observer. Michael Rubin, a minority owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils whose businesses include an online sports merchandise company, is looking into a potential bid for the NFL franchiseMore >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Safety, citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Alpha Steve Sexton, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
Three people are dead and one person was injured after a shooting at a bar in Wadesboro late Friday night. Police responded to gunshots at Mr. D's Bar and Grill around 11:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Caswell Street.More >>
Smoke filled the air in some areas of the Salisbury Police Department on E. Liberty Street on Sunday morning, initiating a response from firefighters.More >>
David Keith Kenney was arrested Friday for outstanding warrants related to two sexual battery incidents and a trespass warrant that occurred on the campus of CPCC Wednesday. Kenney was located Friday on Education Way after a person called 911 reporting a suspicious male in the area. Kenney fled on foot from officers and was taken into custody shortly after, police say.More >>
