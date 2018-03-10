Chelsea Clinton is coming to Charlotte this weekend

Chelsea Clinton speaks about her book, “It’s Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired and Get Going” at the Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy Thursday, November 12, 2015 in Raleigh (Jill Knight | The Charlotte Observer)

Chelsea Clinton will be in Charlotte this weekend for a book signing event, celebrating the release of her new book aimed at inspiring young girls.

Clinton’s book, “She Persisted Around the World,” published earlier this week, and introduces young readers to 13 women who helped change history throughout the world.

The book is a followup to Clinton’s 2017 children’s book, “She Persisted,” which featured 13 women who shaped American history. Both titles are a nod to words Sen. Mitch McConnell used in 2017 in an attempt to silence a lengthy speech being made on the U.S. senate floor by Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The saying “nevertheless, she persisted,” became a rallying cry for women empowerment.

The former first daughter will sign copies of her new book Saturday at the Barnes & Noble at the Arboretum shopping center in south Charlotte. The store will have plenty of copies on hand, according to an event page.

Clinton appeared on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday to promote the book for International Women’s Day.

“I hope that sharing these stories helps more girls imagine themselves as astronauts, as journalists, as activists, as athletes, as artists, as Supreme Court justices,” she said. “I hope it also helps little boys see their sisters, their classmates equally.”