Suspect arrested on sexual assault warrants on CPCC campus, sexual battery near UNCC

David Keith Kenney was arrested Friday for outstanding warrants related to two sexual battery incidents and a trespass warrant that occurred on the campus of CPCC Wednesday.

Kenney was located Friday on Education Way after a person called 911 reporting a suspicious male in the area. Kenney fled on foot from officers and was taken into custody shortly after, police say.

Police say, the first case involved a student who was approached from behind and touched inappropriately around 2:30 p.m. The second incident happened around three hours later and involved a CPCC employee who was groped from behind, according to campus officers.

According to police, officials reviewed security footage of both incidents and determined that they involved the same suspect. Officials say Kenney was previously banned from campus.

CMPD said that Kenney has been charged in three additional cases of sexual battery incidents in the UNC Charlotte area Friday night between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Around 7 p.m., a sexual battery was reported at the Rite Aid in the 8500 block of University City Boulevard. Upon arrival the caller stated that a male suspect had groped a female victim before fleeing the scene.

Around 8:30 p.m., a sexual battery was reported in the 8600 block of University City Boulevard. The victim advised that she was outside of the business when an unknown male approached her and groped her.

Around 9 p.m., a sexual battery was reported in the 9000 block of University City Boulevard., where the suspect matched the description of the previous call. The victim stated that a male suspect groped her and then fled the scene.

Kenney was also named as a person of interest in a sexual assault that happened near UNC Charlotte Friday night where an arrest was made.

Around 11 p.m.,Officers responded to a call for service in the 9800 block of Campus Walk Lane Upon arrival, officers located a female who stated that she was sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

UNC Charlotte confirmed that an incident did happen off campus Friday night between Campus Walk Apartment and Emergency Phone 138. Police confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody in this case but did not release a name or any further information.

If anyone has information concerning this case call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

