Man accused in CPCC, UNCC area sex assaults faces new charges

A man arrested for allegedly groping two women on the Central Piedmont Community College campus on Wednesday faces new charges related to a sex assault near UNC Charlotte.

David Keith Kenney was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants related to the two sexual battery incidents. Both incidents happened Wednesday and investigators believe they were committed by Kenney.

Kenney is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the 9800 block of Campus Walk Lane around 11 p.m. Friday.

Seven warrants were obtained for Kenney Monday, including four counts of sex offense, one count of rape, one count of kidnapping and one count of attempted rape. In all, there were six victims, CMPD says.

The first case involved a female student who was approached from behind and touched inappropriately around 2:30 p.m. The second incident happened around three hours later and involved a CPCC employee who was groped from behind, according to campus officers.

After both assaults, the man responsible - believed to be Kenney - reportedly ran away.

Officers reviewed security footage of both incidents and determined that they involved the same suspect. Officials say Kenney was previously banned from campus. A campus spokesperson told WBTV that security recognized Kenney – who is not a CPCC student – from an incident back in January when he made some inappropriate comments to a student in the library.

Kenney was located Friday on Education Way after a person called 911 reporting a suspicious male in the area. Kenney fled on foot from officers but was taken into custody a short time later, police say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Kenney was also charged in connection with three additional groping incidents that occurred in the University City area Friday night between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. The incidents happened near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Around 7 p.m., a woman was reportedly groped by Kenney at the Rite Aid in the 8500 block of University City Boulevard. Kenney then reportedly fled from the scene, police said.

Nearly two hours later, a second woman reported that she was allegedly groped by Kenny outside a business in the 8600 block of University City Boulevard, which is in the same shopping center as the previous incident.

A short time later, a third woman told police that Kenny groped her in the 9000 block of University City Boulevard before he fled from the scene.

A sergeant with the UNC Charlotte police department said they have two recorded incidents involving Kenney.

The first was a larceny incident in Sept. 2013.

He was not a student but did take things from a girlfriend on campus who contacted police. In the end, she didn’t press charges but a no trespassing order was taken out against him.

He returned in Feb. 2014 and violated that trespass order and was arrested at that time.

Kenney remains in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

