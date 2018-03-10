Lane closures coming to I-85 in Cabarrus

As work continues on the Interstate 85 widening project in Cabarrus County, crews will close a section of Concord Lake Road between Country Club Drive and Executive Park Drive to set bridge girders.

To safely perform the work, crews will close Concord Lake Road from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, March 14 and 15, weather permitting.

Motorists traveling from Branchview Drive will be detoured to Copperfield Boulevard/Dale Earnhardt Boulevard to the other end of Concord Lake Road.

Drivers traveling from Dale Earnhardt Boulevard will follow this detour in reverse.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, follow posted detours, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.

