BLOG: Cooler temps possible for Sunday and Monday First Alert Days

8 p.m.

A new low pressure system is forming and moving our way. That will bring a pretty eventful Sunday and Monday.

Let's start with Sunday. The biggest concern will be for a chilly and damp day. Lows will be in the mid 40s and highs may not even reach 50 degrees. Plus, there will be showers off and on at times. (Just what you need after "springing forward", right?)

The real action will come in on Sunday night and Monday morning. As cold air works in, we could see a winter mix in our mountain counties during the night before it turns into snow on Monday morning.

Avery, Ashe and Watauga Co are under a Winter Storm Watch from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. You could possibly pick up three to five inches of total accumulation by the time all is said and done.

For the rest of us, Monday won't necessarily be a pleasant day but the bigger concern will be for rain.

Charlotte will likely see all rain. The foothills could see snow showers working in but not much accumulation is expected. It should all move out by Monday evening.

The rest of the week will be cool but dry. We will spend the rest of the week in the 50s.

10 a.m.

The first half of our weekend, while not perfect, will be drier than the second and milder too despite a lack of sun. Temps should still manage the low 60s, although there will be a few brief periods of light rain or showers that roll through this afternoon.

The rain chance goes up tonight and into Sunday as the second half of the system rolls through. More steady periods of rain will be likely with highs falling back to the chilly 40s. Rain lasts for most of the day and may be heavy at times.

As the low-pressure deepens off the coast it will begin to draw down colder air by Monday morning. So, a change-over to snow is likely in the mountains Sunday night into Monday - maybe even heavy snow - and a Winter Storm Watch is already in effect. This will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as we get closer, and generally the criteria for this in the mountains is 4"+ of snow. Double that amount will be possible at the highest elevations, good news for the ski slopes.

Some models even try to bring some of the snow south into the foothills early Monday, with a rain/snow mix possible in the northern Piedmont, but accumulations there would be unlikely.

Beyond the weekend, what is certain is that cooler-than-average weather looks to continue through at least the middle part of next week after the system pulls away Monday night.

