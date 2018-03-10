Man arrested in connection with sexual assault near UNC Charlotte

Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred near the campus of UNCC Friday night.

Officials say the call came just before 11 p.m. in the 9800 block of Campus Walk Lane.

The university emailed an advisory to the campus after receiving notification of the incident. The university stated the incident happened off campus between Campus Walk Apartment and Emergency Phone 138.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to police.

