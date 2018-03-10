Three men killed in shooting at Anson County bar - | WBTV Charlotte

Three men killed in shooting at Anson County bar

Robbie Rakim Harris Jr. Robbie Rakim Harris Jr.
ANSON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

The victims of a shooting at an Anson County bar late Friday night have been identified.

Police said the shooting happened at Mr. D's Bar and Grill around 11:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Caswell Street.

JA'Ques Kerreon McBryde, Thomas Maye III, and Mareco Lawilder McNair were identified Monday as the victims who were killed during the shooting. A fourth person was injured during the shooting. The fourth victim has been released from the hospital.

Officials say two of the men were pronounced dead on the scene and a third man later died after being taken to the hospital. 

Robbie Harris was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

The news of the shooting shook the city of Wadesboro. Family members of the men who died showed a small look into their lives.  

Valerie Powe said her nephew, McNair, was a father of two little girls and loved to give back to his community. "He loved the girls, he really did and he loved helping the community. He would volunteer to help the schools," Powe said. 

She says McNair was shot in the face and taken to the hospital before dying from heart complications.   

"It was really a blow to the family," Powe said. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact officers at 704-694-2167.

