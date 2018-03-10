Three dead, one injured, one arrested in Anson Co. shooting

Three people are dead and one person was injured after a shooting at a bar in Anson County late Friday night.

Police responded to gunshots at Mr. D's Bar and Grill around 11:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Caswell Street.

Officials say two males were pronounced dead on the scene and one person later died after being transported for injuries related to the incident. One female victim was treated for her injuries and released.

Robbie Harris was arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

The news of the triple homicide has shaken the city of Wadesboro. Family members of the men who died showed a small look into their lives.

Shekita Lindsey says it was a heated disagreement between men inside Mr. D's Sports Bar in Anson County that got her 22-year-old cousin Jacques McBride and two others shot to death Friday night.

"I don't care about no beef, everybody talking about beef, beef and all this. You know? That should of been squashed," Lindsey said.

McBride was known as Ja by friends and family. The loss has hit Lindsey very hard.

"It's painful, I'm trying to hold back the tears now, but its painful," Lindsey said.

Valerie Powe said her nephew, 33-year-old Mareco McNair who was a father to two little girls and loved to give back to his community, was another person killed in the shooting.

"He loved the girls, he really did and he loved helping the community. He would volunteer to help the schools," Powe said.

She says McNair was shot in the face and taken to the hospital before dying from heart complications.

"It was really a blow to the family," Powe said.

The names of the third person who died and another who was hurt in the shooting are not being released by police at this time.

No further information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 704-694-2167.

