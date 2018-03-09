Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in northeast Charlotte

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in northeast Charlotte Friday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened near North Tryon Street and East WT Harris Boulevard.

The person was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center where they will be treated for injuries.

There's no word on the cause of this accident or on any arrests,

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

