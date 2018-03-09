Round 3 of the ‘Battle of the Blues’ set for tonight in ACC Tournament semifinals

BROOKLYN, NY (WNCN) - Tobacco Road leads to Brooklyn tonight as the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament rolls on.

The fifth-seeded Tar Heels (24-9) face the fifth-ranked and second-seeded Blue Devils for the third time this season tonight for a spot in the championship game — just as the rivals did last year in the tournament’s debut at Barclays Center. It will be the 22nd time Duke and North Carolina play in the ACC Tournament. Duke leads 13-8.

The “Battle of the Blues” round three is a dream come true for many college basketball fans in the state and across the country. Duke-UNC is arguably the best rivalry in college basketball.

Each team has won once this season in the teams’ two matchups. The Tar Heels beat Duke on Feb. 8 82-78, but the Blue Devils avenged that loss on March 3 with a 74-64 win in Durham.

Both UNC and Duke won their games Thursday night, which set up the big game tonight.

Theo Pinson scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds, lifting No. 12 North Carolina while its other stars were struggling, and the Tar Heels beat Miami 82-65..

Marvin Bagley III had 33 points and 17 rebounds, Grayson Allen made his first five 3-pointers and Duke rolled to an 88-70 victory over Notre Dame. Allen finished with 23 points.

CBS North Carolina’s Jeff Jones is in Brooklyn covering the tournament. Tonight’s game starts at 9 p.m. The winner will face off against either Virginia or Clemson in the championship game on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Virginia and Clemson play at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.