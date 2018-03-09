BLOG: 911 calls and Governor signs bill. Big day in Parkland

The “Battle of the Blues” round three is a dream come true for many college basketball fans in the state and across the country. Duke-UNC is arguably the best rivalry in college basketball.More >>
The “Battle of the Blues” round three is a dream come true for many college basketball fans in the state and across the country. Duke-UNC is arguably the best rivalry in college basketball.More >>
Christopher Buck brought his son, 27-year-old Michael Buck, into the Huntersville Police Department on Feb. 16 and said that Michael "recently made a threat to shoot up a school."More >>
Christopher Buck brought his son, 27-year-old Michael Buck, into the Huntersville Police Department on Feb. 16 and said that Michael "recently made a threat to shoot up a school."More >>
You hear panicked parents calling dispatchers on one phone while they're on another line with their kids hiding in closets inside the school.More >>
You hear panicked parents calling dispatchers on one phone while they're on another line with their kids hiding in closets inside the school.More >>
The incident happened Friday morning at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School.More >>
The incident happened Friday morning at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School.More >>
All were exclusive rights free agents, defined by the NFL as players with two or fewer seasons of service time with expiring contracts.More >>
All were exclusive rights free agents, defined by the NFL as players with two or fewer seasons of service time with expiring contracts.More >>