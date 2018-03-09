WBTV Sports Overtime: East Carolina at Charlotte baseball

Friday at Hayes Stadium, the Charlotte 49ers hosted the #19 team in the nation in East Carolina in baseball.
The Niners entered the game on a 5 game winning streak and were undefeated at home at 7-0.
Could they keep the streak alive? Check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime to find out.
