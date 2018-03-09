Davidson police looking for driver who damaged cemetery during police pursuit

Police in Davidson are trying to identify the driver of a car they say damaged headstones at a cemetery while running from officers.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a Davidson Police officer clocked a vehicle going 50 mph on Griffith Street, which has a 25 mph speed limit. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over as it went onto Beaty Street but lost sight of the car and, per protocol, stopped the pursuit.

Around 3 a.m., Davidson College Campus Police found a car matching the description of the vehicle damaged and abandoned on Ridge Road. About an hour later, campus police found that several headstones at the Christian Aid Society cemetery on Ridge Rd had been damaged.

“We believe the speeding driver [the officer] attempted to pursue drove from Beaty Street onto Ridge Road, lost control of his vehicle on the dark roadway and in the process, damaged several headstones at the Christian Aid Society cemetery," said Davidson Police Chief Penny Dunn.

Anyone with information about the owner or driver of the vehicle is asked to email Davidson Police Detective Jay Stokes at jstokes@townofdavidson.org, or call 704-892-5131 (main police line) or 704-940-9633 (direct line).

A description of the vehicle has not been released.

