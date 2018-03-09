Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old man missing from Shelby

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 88-year-old man from Shelby Friday evening.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for George Cunningham Newman, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Newman is described as an 88-year-old white male, standing 5'9" and weighing 158 pounds.

He has grey, short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 900 block of Pleasant Drive in Shelby, NC, wearing a gray fleece shirt and khaki pants.

The man's vehicle was described as a white 2009 Toyota Avalon, NC license plate number BDB4006. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

There is no photo available as of yet.

Anyone with information about George Newman should call the Cleveland County Sherriff's Office at 704-484-4822.

