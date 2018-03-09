Sheriff: 13-year-old girl threatened teacher with knife, had gun in backpack

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office held a press conference about the incident at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School. (Devin Futrelle | WBTV)

A 13-year-old girl and her parents were all charged after the student reportedly brought a handgun to a Cabarrus County school and threatened a teacher with a knife.

The incident happened Friday morning at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School. The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Friday afternoon to give details.

The sheriff did not say what originally led to the confrontation between the student and the teacher. He said the student pulled out a knife and threatened the teacher.

Another teacher heard the commotion, the sheriff said, and helped the first teacher subdue the student and secure the knife. The school resource officer was there in less than a minute.

Officials say an unloaded handgun was also found in the 13-year-old's bookbag, which the student didn't have at the time of the incident.

Investigators then went to the student's home where they say several more firearms were found.

The girl's parents are charged with failure to secure firearms from a minor. There is no word what charges the student is facing and her name has not been released.

The sheriff said there are armed guards at all Cabarrus County schools.

