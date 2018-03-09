Person being sought in string of Indian Trail robberies

A person is being sought in a recent rash of robberies in the Indian Trail area.

A person attempted to rob the Firehouse Subs on Independence Boulevard in Indian Trail, the Union County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies believe the person is also connected to two other recent robberies.

"A red colored four door sedan is possibly involved in these matters," deputies say.

Surveillance images were released Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789.

