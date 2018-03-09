Person being sought in string of Indian Trail robberies

For about $10 a month, MoviePass users can watch one movie a day at participating theaters.More >>
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for George Cunningham Newman, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
The 35-year-old woman said she never told anyone about the rapes because she was a scared teenager.More >>
Both incidents happened Wednesday and investigators believe they were committed by the same person, identified Friday as David Kenney.More >>
Christopher Buck brought his son, 27-year-old Michael Buck, into the Huntersville Police Department on Feb. 16 and said that Michael "recently made a threat to shoot up a school."More >>
