New specialized treatment room coming to Levine Children's Hospital, care of Isabella Santos

Big morning for The Isabella Santos Foundation. They announced they raised $1 million and plans are in place to build a new specialized cancer treatment room on the top floor of Levine Children's Hospital.

All new. Super specialized. It'll help kids who have to have high radioactive treatments called MIBG.

The floor and all walls will be lined with lead. The treatment is so harsh, so poisonous, a parent can't touch their child for three days afterwards.

It sounds horrible. But, in some cases, not Isabella's, it can save lives.

Izzy's mom, Erin, believes in it so much, she has led her foundation to raise this money and bring a room like this to Charlotte.

In this photo you see Erin and Ethan Baucom's mom (another one of our #MollysKids who is currently battling). Both spoke Friday morning at the announcement; both are incredible moms who can tell stories and get stuff done.

The hospital starts construction in days. It'll be done by end of this year. We'll be talking more about this today on WBTV News at 5p.

All of this -- every bit -- in the name of Isabella.

Today would be Isabella's 13th birthday.

Pediatric cancer remains unfair. Thank God for strong, motivated women.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

