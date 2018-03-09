$2 million bond set for Iredell County man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

An Iredell County man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old for several months.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old James Dewitt Shoemaker, of Statesville, reportedly sexually assaulted the alleged victim between August 2017 and January 2018.

Shoemaker was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was charged with three counts of felony statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child.

He was given a $2,000,000 secured bond.

