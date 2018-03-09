Complaint challenges NC House candidate's voter registration

A challenge has been filed against Brandon Lofton, a candidate for North Carolina House of Representatives, alleging he registered to vote using an address where he had not yet established a residence.

The challenge was filed on March 2 by Robert Diamond, a Mecklenburg County Republican who challenged Senator Jeff Jackson (D-Mecklenburg) in 2016 and is active with the Voter Integrity Project.

Lofton, a Democrat, has filed to run against Republican State Representative Andy Dulin (Mecklenburg) in House District 104.

Diamond’s complaint accuses Lofton of registering to vote using an address of a house that he was under contract to purchase but had not yet moved into.

Documents provided by the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections shows Lofton changed his voter registration on Feb. 19.

“A review of the attached evidence makes clear that Brandon Lofton changed his voter registration to an address where he did not reside,” Diamond’s complaint said.

As part of his complaint, Diamond attached photographs and other information showing Lofton still lived at a home outside of District 104 but that he had recently purchased a home inside the district.

Document: Click here to read the complaint filed against Brandon Lofton

While a recent court ruling waived the requirements for candidates to reside in their district for a year before being eligible to run in the 2018 election, Diamond’s complaint contends Lofton should still be unable to run in District 104 because he registered to vote in that district using an address where he did not yet live.

“In sum, Mr. Lofton appears to have violated voter registration requirements by registering to vote at (his new address) without residing at this address,” the complaint said.

Lofton dismissed the complaint in a statement to WBTV.

“This is a baseless claim and I have no doubt it will be dismissed quickly,” Lofton said. “I look forward to discussing with voters my vision for House District 104 and continuing our positive campaign focused on supporting our schools and the future of our state.”

In his complaint, Diamond alleged Lofton had committed a felony by using false information to update his voter registration form.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections will meet on March 20 to decide whether to refer this complaint to a Superior Court Judge for further consideration.

