Convicted felon charged with possessing stolen gun

A convicted felon was arrested in east Charlotte Thursday morning for reportedly having a stolen gun.

According to a search warrant, police were called to the 4100 block of Bearwood Avenue around 7 a.m. in connection with a suspicious vehicle. When an officer arrived, he reportedly saw 18-year-old Keyshawn Crowder asleep in the vehicle. The officer saw a gun on the passenger seat of the vehicle, according to the search warrant.

When a second officer arrived, the pair woke up Crowder who then went inside a nearby home. The search warrant states that the officers followed Crowder to the home and arrested him. The warrant states Crowder reportedly had a bag of marijuana on his possession at the time of the incident.

Crowder was wanted on multiple charges in November 2017 and he allegedly cut off his electronic monitor device, police said.

RELATED: Man arrested, wanted after cutting off his electronic monitoring device

He is facing weapon and drug charges.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.