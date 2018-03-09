Man wanted in Lancaster County armed robbery

A man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Lancaster County Thursday night.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, a man robbed the Discount Beverage convenience store on Chesterfield Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Police believe the robber is around 5-foot-2.

While reviewing surveillance footage, it appears the robber's gloves and boots were too large for him, police said.

If you have any information, you can call Lt. Phillip Hall at 803-289-6023.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.