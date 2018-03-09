How did former Bachelorette Emily Maynard shade Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.?

Emily Maynard, now Emily Maynard Johnson, rejected Arie Luyendyk Jr. on “The Bachelorette” in 2012. Now some fans of ABC’s “The Bachelor” believe she is throwing shade at Luyendyk, the current Bachelor. (Diedra Laird | Charlotte Observer)

Did former “Bachelorette” star Emily Maynard of Charlotte shade current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Instagram?

National entertainment magazines are reporting that fans of the show suspect Maynard, now Emily Maynard Johnson, was subtly shading Luyendyk when she posted an adorable photo of her family on Instagram. She included the comment, “Times change and thank God for that.”

Her post has received 56,000 likes in two days.

“Emily Maynard Subtly Shades Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Instagram and Fans Are Living for It,” read a headline in Life & Style magazine this week.

Maynard told People magazine on Wednesday that she “felt really bad for everybody involved” when Luyendyk dumped fiancée Becca Kufrin for runner-up Lauren Burnham on the season finale of “The Bachelor.” “I was shocked like the rest of America, but it was so sad,” she said.

Life & Style cited several fan comments in reaction to Maynard’s Instagram post, including: “The ultimate mic drop. Boom!!” “Yassssr Emily!” and “Definitely dodged a bullet there, sister.”

One woman on Instagram took Maynard’s post a bit more lightheartedly, however: “I thought you were talking about the time changing this weekend,” the woman said with a smiling emoji.

Luyendyk was a day away from proposing to Maynard when she broke his heart on her season of “The Bachelorette” in 2012. Maynard was the woman of Luyendyk’s dreams, according to ABC. Maynard, however, selected Jef Holm over Luyendyk on the show.

But in June 2014, Maynard married hometown sweetheart Tyler Johnson, whom she’d met at Forest Hill Church off Park Road, where he is a church elder.