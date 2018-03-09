Woman accused of selling meth charged with child abuse

A Catawba County woman accused of having meth, heroin and syringes with her child nearby was arrested Wednesday.

Deputies say they issued a search warrant at a home in the 1411 block of 23rd Avenue NE in Hickory after receiving numerous complaints about Anita Michelle McGee selling "crystal methamphetamine" from the home.

After issuing a search warrant, investigators say they found 75 grams of crystal meth, heroin and marijuana. Digital scales, syringes, drug paraphernalia and packaging material were also reportedly seized.

Deputies say McGee's 4-year-old child was inside the home when the home was searched.

McGee was arrested and charged with felony trafficking schedule II controlled substance by possession, felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.

McGee was placed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under at $68,000 secured bond.

The child will be staying with a family member.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.