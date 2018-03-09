West Charlotte road shut down as crews repair traffic lights - | WBTV Charlotte

West Charlotte road shut down as crews repair traffic lights

Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A road in west Charlotte is shut down Friday morning as crews work to repair traffic lights. 

The incident shut down Ashley Road at Tuckaseegee Road, located off of Freedom Drive. Duke Energy crews are on scene repairing the traffic lights. 

It is unclear when the road will reopen. 

