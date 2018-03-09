BLOG: First Alert Days issued for rainy Sunday, snow showers likely for mountains early Monday

4 p.m.

After a beautiful weekend and a break from the rain last weekend, a complex storm system is on the move and will be taking aim at the Carolinas this weekend into Monday.

Let's start with the closest day first: Saturday. It will not be a total loss. In fact, it will actually be one of the mildest days over the next week as highs return to the low 60s.

The mountains will start out with some morning snow showers, with a dusting of snow possible. The rest of us will have a 30% chance of running into a scattered showers or light rain at some point during the day, but there will be more dry time than wet.

Saturday night into Sunday is when things go downhill quickly. An area of low pressure is going to move in from the southwest overspreading a chilly rain across the region. The rain could be heavy at times and lasts for much of the day.

As the low moves off the Coast and deepens Sunday night into Monday, it will continue to produce more rain, which will eventually change over to snow for the highest elevations as the storm pulls down colder air into Monday morning.

Right now, snow Monday morning is looking like a high probability for the mountains, increasingly likely for the foothills, and there is even a small possibility some snow could mix with the rain into parts of the northern Piedmont if everything comes together right.

It's still too early to put out totals since we are just starting to see the early pieces of the puzzle, but just know things are going to get messy and this storm bears close watching all weekend long. Either way, it looks like the system pulls away by Monday night and the rest of the week looks dry.

6 a.m.

Another Cold Start

Wet Weekend Weather

Cool Pattern Staying

Friday will provide more sun and less of a breeze, which should make for a bit of a milder afternoon as temps reach the low to mid 50s. Fortunately for the growers and farmers, Friday night will hold above freezing in the mid-upper 30s as clouds begin to lower and thicken overnight.

The weekend will bring another round of rain, with the primary focus on Sunday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s but with only scattered showers as a warm front attempts to lift north across the Mid-South. The rain chance goes up Saturday night and into Sunday as the second half of the system rolls through. More steady periods of rain will be likely with highs falling back to the low 50s, perhaps even some 40s in the foothills.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday.

On the backside of the departing weekend system, additional snow is likely in the mountains Sunday night into Monday - maybe even heavy snow - something we'll continue to watch over the weekend. Some models even try to bring some of the snow south into the foothills early Monday, but that's a much less certain prospect at this juncture. Again, we're monitoring.

Beyond the weekend, what is certain is that cooler-than-average weather looks to continue through at least the middle part of next week.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.