BLOG: First Alert Day issued for Sunday, snow showers likely for mountains early Monday

Another Cold Start

Wet Weekend Weather

Cool Pattern Staying

Friday will provide more sun and less of a breeze, which should make for a bit of a milder afternoon as temps reach the low to mid 50s. Fortunately for the growers and farmers, Friday night will hold above freezing in the mid-upper 30s as clouds begin to lower and thicken overnight.

The weekend will bring another round of rain, with the primary focus on Sunday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s but with only scattered showers as a warm front attempts to lift north across the Mid-South. The rain chance goes up Saturday night and into Sunday as the second half of the system rolls through. More steady periods of rain will be likely with highs falling back to the low 50s, perhaps even some 40s in the foothills.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday.

On the backside of the departing weekend system, additional snow is likely in the mountains Sunday night into Monday - maybe even heavy snow - something we'll continue to watch over the weekend. Some models even try to bring some of the snow south into the foothills early Monday, but that's a much less certain prospect at this juncture. Again, we're monitoring.

Beyond the weekend, what is certain is that cooler-than-average weather looks to continue through at least the middle part of next week.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.