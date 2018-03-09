Schools issue 2-hour delays for students Friday amid freezing temperatures

Two school districts in the High Country have issued delays for students Friday amid freezing temperatures.

Alleghany County Schools and Ashe County Schools have issued two hour delays for students.

Avery County Schools, Ashe County Schools, Mitchell County Schools and Watauga County Schools were all closed Thursday due to the freezing temperatures and snow.

PREVIOUS: Schools announce delays, closings amid freezing temperatures

Temperatures in the mountain counties were in the 20s Thursday morning, with wind and snow showers.

You can find the full list of delays and closures here.

