Stranger's kidney donation sets off chain reaction of good deeds

Last year 218 N.C. residents died because of the flu and the same number died in the 2014-15 season.More >>
Last year 218 N.C. residents died because of the flu and the same number died in the 2014-15 season.More >>
One of North Carolina’s largest cities is talking about canceling one of the biggest annual gun and knife shows on the east coast in the wake of a national debate on gun violence.More >>
One of North Carolina’s largest cities is talking about canceling one of the biggest annual gun and knife shows on the east coast in the wake of a national debate on gun violence.More >>
Friday will provide more sun and less of a breeze, which should make for a bit of a milder afternoon as temps reach the low to mid 50s.More >>
Friday will provide more sun and less of a breeze, which should make for a bit of a milder afternoon as temps reach the low to mid 50s.More >>
Ashley Road at Tuckaseegee Road is closed as Duke Energy crews repair the lights. The road closure is off of Freedom Drive.More >>
Ashley Road at Tuckaseegee Road is closed as Duke Energy crews repair the lights. The road closure is off of Freedom Drive.More >>
Two school districts in the High Country have issued delays for students Friday amid freezing temperatures.More >>
Two school districts in the High Country have issued delays for students Friday amid freezing temperatures.More >>