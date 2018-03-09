Suspect sought in campus sex assaults

Good morning to you. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV Newsroom. Today is Friday, March 9. Let's get the morning started together and tune in to WBTV News This Morning now. Here is a first look at the stories we're following:
LIVE: Police are searching for whoever sexually assaulted two people at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. Investigators believe it was the same person involved in both incidents. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is learning more about the investigation. Watch for her live report right at 5 a.m.
Police say a man from Huntersville has been formally charged with making a false report concerning mass violence at an educational facility. Neighbors say he has been troubled recently.
Big news that broke late last night. President Trump surprises many by agreeing to a sit down meeting with North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un. The offer was extended as a South Korean delegation briefed U.S. officials about its recent sit-down with North Korean officials.
TODAY: The Raleigh Police department will be in Charlotte today to try to recruit our city's finest. Officials will host a recruitment event trying to lure officers to the state capital.
Oh the madness. The ACC Tournament enters the semifinals. You can watch the action live on WBTV. We'll tell you who advanced from the previous round of games.
WEATHER CHANGES: Light snow flurries fell west and north of Charlotte yesterday morning, When you wake up it's going to be cold again to start. Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast now!
One of North Carolina’s largest cities is talking about canceling one of the biggest annual gun and knife shows on the east coast in the wake of a national debate on gun violence.More >>
Friday will provide more sun and less of a breeze, which should make for a bit of a milder afternoon as temps reach the low to mid 50s.More >>
Ashley Road at Tuckaseegee Road is closed as Duke Energy crews repair the lights. The road closure is off of Freedom Drive.More >>
Two school districts in the High Country have issued delays for students Friday amid freezing temperatures.More >>
Ann Marie Buerkle from the Consumer Product Safety Commission says from 2000 to 2016, 431 children have been killed in tip over accidents.More >>
