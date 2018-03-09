Multiple families displaced after 2-alarm fire destroys Mooresville apartments

Four families were displaced in a two-alarm fire at an apartment in Iredell County late Thursday night.

The fire occurred at an apartment building on Circle Drive in Mooresville. The blaze spread through the attic of the apartment.

Crews said three units were destroyed and another was severely damaged. It took 50 firefighters to control the blaze, crews said.

The fire caused $400,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is helping the families who were displaced. Officials did not say whether anyone was injured in the fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

