Heavy fire reported at home in Rowan County

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a home in Rowan County Thursday night.

According to officials, the incident happened in the 1200 block of Bronco Run in West Rowan.

The fire happened at a single wide home, and the storage shed was damaged.

There were no injuries, and the fire had a quick control time.

There's no word on how the fire started.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

