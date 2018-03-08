One person killed in two-vehicle crash in east Charlotte

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in east Charlotte Thursday night, according to officials.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Matheson Avenue and Clemson Avenue. Police confirmed one person was killed in the crash.

Around 7:33 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Matheson Avenue at Clemson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2006 and a 2001 Ford F650 truck in the roadway which had been involved in a crash.

Medic arrived and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The operator of the 2001 Ford was transported to CMC Main hospital with minor injury. \

The preliminary investigation indicated that the 2006 Chevrolet, driven by the victim, was traveling south on Clemson Avenue towards Matheson Avenue.

As the Chevrolet approached Matheson Avenue, it failed to stop for a stop sign and entered the intersection.

As the Chevrolet entered the intersection it was struck in the driver’s door by the 2001 Ford. The 2001 Ford was traveling west on Matheson Avenue.

After the crash, both vehicles stopped side of Matheson Avenue.

The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and speed and alcohol are not factors for the Ford.

At this time, it appears that speed, failing to stop for a stop sign and alcohol are factors for the Chevrolet. The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives with the Major Crash Investigations Unit at 704-432-2169.

Clemson Ave, Matheson Ave, and The Plaza at Matheson were all closed while crews worked at the scene. Drivers were advised to use Pinckney and 35th as alternate routes.

The victim's name has not been released and it is unclear if any other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.