One person killed in three-vehicle crash in east Charlotte

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in east Charlotte Thursday night, according to officials.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Matheson Avenue and Clemson Avenue. Police confirmed one person was killed but did not give further details.

Clemson Ave, Matheson Ave, and The Plaza at Matheson were all closed while crews worked at the scene. Drivers were advised to use Pinckney and 35th as alternate routes.

CMPD is conducting a traffic fatality investigation at Clemson and Matheson. 1 person has been pronounced deceased. Clemson Ave and Matheson and The Plaza at Matheson is closed. Drivers can use Pinckney and 35th as alt routes — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 9, 2018

The victim's name has not been released and it is unclear if any other injuries were reported.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.