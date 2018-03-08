One person killed in three-vehicle crash in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

One person killed in three-vehicle crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in east Charlotte Thursday night, according to officials.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Matheson Avenue and Clemson Avenue. Police confirmed one person was killed but did not give further details.

Clemson Ave, Matheson Ave, and The Plaza at Matheson were all closed while crews worked at the scene. Drivers were advised to use Pinckney and 35th as alternate routes.

The victim's name has not been released and it is unclear if any other injuries were reported.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

