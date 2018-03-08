Man killed in NoDa area crash identified

A man killed in a two-vehicle crash in east Charlotte Thursday night was identified by police Friday as 22-year-old Dayton James Dwy.

The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Matheson Avenue and Clemson Avenue, near NoDa.

"At this time, it appears that speed, failing to stop for a stop sign, and alcohol are factors for the Chevrolet," police say.

Police say Dwy was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala and failed to stop at the intersection, crashing into a 2001 Ford F650. Officials arrived and found both vehicles in the roadway. Medic pronounced Dwy dead on scene.

The driver of the Ford went to CMC Main hospital with minor injuries.

Police say Dwy not wearing a seatbelt.

Clemson Ave, Matheson Ave, and The Plaza at Matheson were all closed for a time while crews worked at the scene. Drivers were advised to use Pinckney and 35th as alternate routes.

Dwy's next of kin has been notified of his death.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169.

